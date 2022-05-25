Ontario election 2022: Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Oakville is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Crawford who first took office in 2018. Crawford collected 24,837 votes, winning 43.67 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Crawford (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Maeve McNaughton Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Gohel Green Party of Ontario: Bruno Sousa Ontario Party: Alicia Bedford None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen Kenneth Crawford New Blue: Mark Fraser Platt Ontario Moderate Party: Andrew Titov Freedom Party of Ontario: Silvio Ursomarzo

Advertisement