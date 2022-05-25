Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Oakville

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Oakville is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Crawford who first took office in 2018. Crawford collected 24,837 votes, winning 43.67 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Crawford (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Maeve McNaughton

Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Gohel

Green Party of Ontario: Bruno Sousa

Ontario Party: Alicia Bedford

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen Kenneth Crawford

New Blue: Mark Fraser Platt

Ontario Moderate Party: Andrew Titov

Freedom Party of Ontario: Silvio Ursomarzo

