Crime

Peterborough youth arrested following assault with knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 9:30 am
Peterborough police arrested a youth on Tuesday following a reported assault.
Peterborough police arrested a youth on Tuesday following a reported assault. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough youth is facing assault charges after an incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., a fight was reported between two males at Parkhill Road East and Auburn Street.

Police learned the youth struck the victim in the face with the butt-end of a knife.

The youth was located several blocks away.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 13.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy cannot be identified.

