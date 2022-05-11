Peterborough youth arrested following assault with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough youth is facing assault charges after an incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., a fight was reported between two males at Parkhill Road East and Auburn Street.

Police learned the youth struck the victim in the face with the butt-end of a knife.

The youth was located several blocks away.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 13.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy cannot be identified.