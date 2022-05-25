Ontario election 2022: London North Centre

London North Centre is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan who first took office in 2018. Kernaghan collected 25,757 votes, winning 47.6 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London North Centre in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil Ontario Liberal Party: Kate Graham Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck New Blue: Tommy Caldwell Ontario Party: Darrel Grant Consensus Ontario: George Le Mac Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever

Advertisement