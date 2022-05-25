Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: London North Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

London North Centre is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan who first took office in 2018. Kernaghan collected 25,757 votes, winning 47.6 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London North Centre in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil

Ontario Liberal Party: Kate Graham

Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck

New Blue: Tommy Caldwell

Ontario Party: Darrel Grant

Consensus Ontario: George Le Mac

Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever

