Canada

Ontario election 2022: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Clark who first took office in 2010. Clark collected 30,002 votes, winning 61.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Steve Clark (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Christopher Wilson

Ontario Liberal Party: Josh Bennett

Green Party of Ontario: Fiona Jager

People's Progressive: Stephen Ireland

New Blue: Daniel Kitsch

Ontario Party: Glenn L. Malcolm

Populist Party of Ontario: Dave Senger

Libertarian: Mark Snow

