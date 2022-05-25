Ontario election 2022: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Clark who first took office in 2010. Clark collected 30,002 votes, winning 61.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Steve Clark (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Christopher Wilson
Ontario Liberal Party: Josh Bennett
Green Party of Ontario: Fiona Jager
People's Progressive: Stephen Ireland
New Blue: Daniel Kitsch
Ontario Party: Glenn L. Malcolm
Populist Party of Ontario: Dave Senger
Libertarian: Mark Snow
Comments