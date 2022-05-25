Ontario election 2022: Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Clark who first took office in 2010. Clark collected 30,002 votes, winning 61.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Steve Clark (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Christopher Wilson Ontario Liberal Party: Josh Bennett Green Party of Ontario: Fiona Jager People's Progressive: Stephen Ireland New Blue: Daniel Kitsch Ontario Party: Glenn L. Malcolm Populist Party of Ontario: Dave Senger Libertarian: Mark Snow

