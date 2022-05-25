Ontario election 2022: Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Randy Hillier. Hillier collected 26,194 votes, winning 52.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Hillier was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative and has been the MPP for the riding since 2007. He was expelled from caucus in 2019 after making concerning comments to parents of kids with autism and became an Independent. He has said he is not running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: John Jordan Ontario NDP: Drew Cumpson Ontario Liberal Party: Amanda Pulker-Mok Green Party of Ontario: Marlene Spruyt Populist Party of Ontario: Chelsea Hillier New Blue: Marcin Lewandowski Independent: Craig Timothy Massey Rogers Ontario Party: Thomas Mulder

