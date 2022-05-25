Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Randy Hillier. Hillier collected 26,194 votes, winning 52.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Hillier was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative and has been the MPP for the riding since 2007. He was expelled from caucus in 2019 after making concerning comments to parents of kids with autism and became an Independent. He has said he is not running for re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: John Jordan

Ontario NDP: Drew Cumpson

Ontario Liberal Party: Amanda Pulker-Mok

Green Party of Ontario: Marlene Spruyt

Populist Party of Ontario: Chelsea Hillier

New Blue: Marcin Lewandowski

Independent: Craig Timothy Massey Rogers

Ontario Party: Thomas Mulder

