Canada

Ontario election 2022: King-Vaughan

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:10 pm

King-Vaughan is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Lecce who first took office in 2018. Lecce collected 29,136 votes, winning 56.62 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent King-Vaughan in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

