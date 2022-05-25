Ontario election 2022: Kanata-Carleton

Kanata-Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Merrilee Fullerton who first took office in 2018. Fullerton collected 23,089 votes, winning 43.19 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kanata-Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Merrilee Fullerton (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Melissa Coenraad Ontario Liberal Party: Shahbaz Syed Green Party of Ontario: Pat Freel New Blue: Jennifer Boudreau Ontario Party: Brian Chuipka

