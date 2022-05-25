Ontario election 2022: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sandy Shaw who first took office in 2018. Shaw collected 23,921 votes, winning 43.19 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Sandy Shaw (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Fred Bennink Ontario Liberal Party: Shubha Sandill Green Party of Ontario: Syam Chandra Ontario Party: Frank Thiessen New Blue: Lee Weiss

