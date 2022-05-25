Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sandy Shaw who first took office in 2018. Shaw collected 23,921 votes, winning 43.19 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Sandy Shaw (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Fred Bennink

Ontario Liberal Party: Shubha Sandill

Green Party of Ontario: Syam Chandra

Ontario Party: Frank Thiessen

New Blue: Lee Weiss

