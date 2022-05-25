Ontario election 2022: Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Mountain is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Monique Taylor who first took office in 2011. Taylor collected 24,406 votes, winning 54.58 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Monique Taylor (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Michael Spadafora Ontario Liberal Party: Chantale Lachance Green Party of Ontario: Janet Errygers Ontario Party: Andy Busa New Blue: Baylee Nguyen

