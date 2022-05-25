Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Guelph

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Guelph is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Green Party of Ontario MPP Mike Schreiner who first took office in 2018. Schreiner collected 29,082 votes, winning 45.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guelph in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Green Party of Ontario: Mike Schreiner (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Peter McSherry

Ontario NDP: James Parr

Ontario Liberal Party: Raechelle Devereaux

Communist: Juanita Burnett

New Blue: Will Lomker

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Paul Taylor

