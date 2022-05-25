SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Dufferin-Caledon

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Dufferin-Caledon is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sylvia Jones who first took office in 2011. Jones collected 29,704 votes, winning 53.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sylvia Jones (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Tess Prendergast

Ontario Liberal Party: Bob Gordanier

Green Party of Ontario: Laura Campbell

New Blue: Andrea Banyai

Ontario Moderate Party: Erickumar Emmanuel

Ontario Party: Lily Nguyen

Public Benefit: Kay Sayer

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagDufferin-Caledon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers