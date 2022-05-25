Ontario election 2022: Dufferin-Caledon

Dufferin-Caledon is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sylvia Jones who first took office in 2011. Jones collected 29,704 votes, winning 53.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sylvia Jones (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Tess Prendergast Ontario Liberal Party: Bob Gordanier Green Party of Ontario: Laura Campbell New Blue: Andrea Banyai Ontario Moderate Party: Erickumar Emmanuel Ontario Party: Lily Nguyen Public Benefit: Kay Sayer

Advertisement