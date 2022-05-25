Ontario election 2022: Dufferin-Caledon

Dufferin-Caledon is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sylvia Jones who first took office in 2011. Jones collected 29,704 votes, winning 53.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Sylvia Jones (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Tess Prendergast
Ontario Liberal Party: Bob Gordanier
Green Party of Ontario: Laura Campbell
New Blue: Andrea Banyai
Ontario Moderate Party: Erickumar Emmanuel
Ontario Party: Lily Nguyen
Public Benefit: Kay Sayer
Comments