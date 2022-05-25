Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Carleton

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari who first took office in 2018. Ghamari collected 25,798 votes, winning 51.33 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Goldie Ghamari (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Kevin St. Denis

Ontario Liberal Party: Tom Dawson

Green Party of Ontario: Cody Zulinski

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Chris Mark Beauchamp

Ontario Party: Ethan Ferguson

New Blue: Rob Stocki

