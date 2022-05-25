Ontario election 2022: Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari who first took office in 2018. Ghamari collected 25,798 votes, winning 51.33 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Goldie Ghamari (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Kevin St. Denis Ontario Liberal Party: Tom Dawson Green Party of Ontario: Cody Zulinski None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Chris Mark Beauchamp Ontario Party: Ethan Ferguson New Blue: Rob Stocki

Advertisement