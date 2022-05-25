Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Brampton North

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Brampton North is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Kevin Yarde. Yarde collected 14,877 votes, winning 37.55 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Yarde originally won as an NDP candidate in 2018 but is now running as an Independent after losing the nomination to Sandeep Singh.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton North in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor

Ontario NDP: Sandeep Singh

Ontario Liberal Party: Harinder Malhi

Green Party of Ontario: Aneep Dhade

Ontario Party: Julia Bauman

New Blue: Jerry Fussek

