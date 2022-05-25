Ontario election 2022: Brampton North

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton North is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Kevin Yarde. Yarde collected 14,877 votes, winning 37.55 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Yarde originally won as an NDP candidate in 2018 but is now running as an Independent after losing the nomination to Sandeep Singh.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton North in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor Ontario NDP: Sandeep Singh Ontario Liberal Party: Harinder Malhi Green Party of Ontario: Aneep Dhade Ontario Party: Julia Bauman New Blue: Jerry Fussek

Advertisement