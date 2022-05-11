Stephen Lecce apologizes for ‘slave auction’ event at Western University fraternity

Ontario’s education minister is under fire for participating in a “slave auction” event when he was part of a fraternity at Western University in the late 2000s.

The report, first published in PressProgress, details how Stephen Lecce was part an auction event to raise money for charity in his second year of university at Sigma Chi fraternity in 2006.

Lecce, who is Ontario’s education minister under Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative MPP for King-Vaughan, has since responded to the story. Lecce did not deny his involvement and apologized.

“The event from 2006 was inappropriate and in no way reflects who I am as a person, which is why I unreservedly apologize,” Lecce said. “I will continue to passionately advance the interests of all Ontarians — irrespective of faith, heritage, orientation or race.”

The story comes as Ontario heads into a provincial election with campaigning entering its eighth day. Lecce is seeking re-election for his riding.

Meanwhile, the Ontario NDP are calling for accountability and want to see Lecce step down from his position as education minister and from public office.

“Slavery is not a joke. Engaging in racist, dehumanizing actions cannot be allowed,” several NDP candidates wrote in a joint statement.

“Mr. Lecce must apologize for the deep pain his actions caused, educate himself, and attempt to make amends to Black communities,” the statement continued. “But under no circumstances should the people of this province, or even more alarmingly our children, be represented by him at this time.”

“We are calling on him to withdraw as a candidate for office. Failing that, Doug Ford and the PC party must remove him. We are also calling on Doug Ford, as the Leader of the PC party, to clearly and unequivocally condemn Mr. Lecce’s actions.”

The provincial election is set for June 2.