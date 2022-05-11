Menu

World

U.S. Senate to vote on abortion-rights bill amid Roe v. Wade fallout

By Richard Cowan Reuters
Posted May 11, 2022 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Roe v Wade: US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill after SCOTUS leak' Roe v Wade: US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill after SCOTUS leak
WATCH: U.S. Senate to vote on abortion rights bill after SCOTUS leak

Democrats in the U.S. Senate plan to force a vote on Wednesday on legislation codifying women’s rights to abortion nationwide, a protest gesture that is almost certain to fail ahead of an expected Supreme Court decision to end those protections.

Most Senate Republicans oppose abortion and Democrats’ razor-thin majority will not be enough to overcome the chamber’s rules requiring 60 of the 100 members to agree to advance most legislation.

But Democrats are hoping the vote will bolster their chances of holding or even picking up seats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

“The vote to protect abortion rights will shine like a floodlight on every member of this chamber,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Protests for abortion rights erupt across U.S. after Roe v. Wade draft leak

America’s decades-old battle over abortion rights exploded anew last week when the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a draft opinion that signaled it will soon overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Opinion polls have shown the right to abortion to be broadly popular. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found 63 per cent of respondents, including 78 per cent of Democrats and 49 per cent of Republicans, would be more likely to back candidates in November’s elections who support abortion rights.

At least 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the top court strikes down Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for sexual and reproductive health rights.

Click to play video: 'Rev. Al Sharpton speaks out against overturning landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade' Rev. Al Sharpton speaks out against overturning landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks out against overturning landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today last week it was “possible” that a Republican-controlled Senate could seek legislation restricting abortion nationwide in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

Amid widespread media coverage of that statement, McConnell noted during a Tuesday press conference that neither Democrats nor Republicans would be likely to secure the 60 votes needed to move abortion legislation through the Senate.

“This issue will be dealt with at the state level,” McConnell said.

Read more: LGBTQ2 people will face disproportionate impacts if Roe v. Wade is overturned: experts

Last September, the House of Representatives voted 218-211 to pass an abortion rights bill nearly identical to the Senate bill up for a vote on Wednesday.

Some Democrats believe that a move to overturn Roe could help them in November by energizing their voters and turning more women to their side.

Republicans are counting on inflation, which has jacked up prices on gasoline, food and many other consumer goods, to help them secure a victory that would rein in Democratic President Joe Biden during the second half of his first term in office.

© 2022 Reuters
