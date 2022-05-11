Menu

Politics

Ontario party leaders back on election trail Wednesday as campaign rolls on

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario leaders faceoff at 1st debate of the election campaign' Ontario leaders faceoff at 1st debate of the election campaign
WATCH ABOVE: Health care, housing and highways were the major topics Ontario's main political party leaders argued over Tuesday during a debate about northern issues. Alan Carter has more.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are back on the campaign trail today after sparring at a debate on northern issues a day earlier.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is starting her day in Brampton, where she’s set to make an announcement aimed at helping drivers.

She’s then set to make stops in Waterdown and Thamesford to meet with local candidates and supporters.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be making an announcement in west Toronto on health care before heading to Vaughan and Ajax.

Read more: Ontario party leaders square off at 1st debate of election campaign in North Bay

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is seeking to hold on to the premier’s office, is not making any public announcements today.

Health care, housing and highways were the major topics at a debate on northern issues held Tuesday, with each party leader attacking their opponents’ records and offering their own solutions for the region.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
