Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after crash near Uxbridge, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 9:22 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A man has been airlifted to Toronto following a crash near the Town of Uxbridge in Durham Region.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision in Uxbridge, Ont., at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Brock Road was closed between Pickering Townline Road and Webb Road as a result of the crash.

Read more: Police investigating after boy struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police said a male patient was airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital as a result of the crash. Police said he had ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Police did not release details of how the collision occurred.

