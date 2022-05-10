Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after crash near Uxbridge, Ont., police say

A man has been airlifted to Toronto following a crash near the Town of Uxbridge in Durham Region.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision in Uxbridge, Ont., at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Brock Road was closed between Pickering Townline Road and Webb Road as a result of the crash.
Police said a male patient was airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital as a result of the crash. Police said he had ‘life-threatening’ injuries.
Police did not release details of how the collision occurred.
