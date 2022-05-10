Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after crash near Uxbridge, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been airlifted to Toronto following a crash near the Town of Uxbridge in Durham Region.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision in Uxbridge, Ont., at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Brock Road was closed between Pickering Townline Road and Webb Road as a result of the crash.

Read more: Police investigating after boy struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police said a male patient was airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital as a result of the crash. Police said he had ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Police did not release details of how the collision occurred.

Single vehicle collision. One male with life threatening injuries airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital. Roads closed for investigation. Time of call 7:55 pm https://t.co/pyTK4dvMEx — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 11, 2022

Advertisement