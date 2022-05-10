SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Consumer

Winnipeg businesses face new challenges post-pandemic restrictions

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 7:39 pm
King's Head Pub. View image in full screen
King's Head Pub. Randall Paull/Global News

At first glance, it seems everything is back to normal at the King’s Head Pub in downtown Winnipeg.

However, even after pandemic restrictions have been lifted for months, there’s new hurdles for many restaurant owners.

“We used to get a box of limes for $40. They’re now $165,” said Peter Shelley.

The King’s Head Pub manager says rising food and beverage costs, plus delayed supply chain issues, are making it hard to keep customers happy.

Read more: King’s Head owner on restrictions hitting Manitoba restaurants

“We know that people want to come out,” Shelley said. “It’s just getting the product and then doing it at a price where they can go, ‘Hey, this is OK.'”

Sheraine Ritchie, however, is in a bit of a different spot. She opened up her first storefront business, Royal Raine. View image in full screen
Sheraine Ritchie, however, is in a bit of a different spot. She opened up her first storefront business, Royal Raine.

And while things seem to be going well for her business in Osborne Village these days, the “lockdown anxiety” still looms.

“This is some people’s life, you know. What are you going to do if you close?” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says she wishes there were more supports from local governments to make sure businesses like hers have a leg to stand on if things go south.

Read more: Province giving $1 million to organizations across Manitoba industries hardest hit by COVID-19

“I feel like they need to come up with more resources or even support mentorship programs to help people, some people are not doing OK,” she said.

As for Shelly, he says all they can do is roll with the punches in uncertain times.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running' Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running
Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running
