Winnipeg businesses face new challenges post-pandemic restrictions

At first glance, it seems everything is back to normal at the King’s Head Pub in downtown Winnipeg.

However, even after pandemic restrictions have been lifted for months, there’s new hurdles for many restaurant owners.

“We used to get a box of limes for $40. They’re now $165,” said Peter Shelley.

The King’s Head Pub manager says rising food and beverage costs, plus delayed supply chain issues, are making it hard to keep customers happy.

“We know that people want to come out,” Shelley said. “It’s just getting the product and then doing it at a price where they can go, ‘Hey, this is OK.'”

View image in full screen Sheraine Ritchie, however, is in a bit of a different spot. She opened up her first storefront business, Royal Raine.

And while things seem to be going well for her business in Osborne Village these days, the “lockdown anxiety” still looms.

“This is some people’s life, you know. What are you going to do if you close?” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says she wishes there were more supports from local governments to make sure businesses like hers have a leg to stand on if things go south.

“I feel like they need to come up with more resources or even support mentorship programs to help people, some people are not doing OK,” she said.

As for Shelly, he says all they can do is roll with the punches in uncertain times.

