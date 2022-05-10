Foul play not suspected after body of missing St. Catharines woman identified

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say the body of a woman found in the water near the St. Catharines area has been identified as a person who went missing in January.

Investigators say a post-mortem of the body, found May 4 by hydro employees working near the Heywood Generating Station in Port Dalhousie, positively identified 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon.

Family members and a volunteer group called ‘Trina’s Army’ had undertaken numerous searches over four months after Blagdon went missing on New Year’s Eve in the area of Vansickle Road North and Martindale Road.

Blagdon was a retired military veteran originally from Nova Scotia, according to the volunteers.

Siblings and her mother had been travelling to Niagara from Pembroke, Ont., and Nova Scotia to join local search efforts.

Detectives say foul play is not suspected and that no further details of the investigation will be revealed out of respect for the family.