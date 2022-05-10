Menu

Canada

Foul play not suspected after body of missing St. Catharines woman identified

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 6:02 pm
Niagara Regional Police confirm a body found in Port Dalhousie last week is a missing St. Catharines woman, 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police confirm a body found in Port Dalhousie last week is a missing St. Catharines woman, 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police say the body of a woman found in the water near the St. Catharines area has been identified as a person who went missing in January.

Investigators say a post-mortem of the body, found May 4 by hydro employees working near the Heywood Generating Station in Port Dalhousie, positively identified 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon.

Family members and a volunteer group called ‘Trina’s Army’ had undertaken numerous searches over four months after Blagdon went missing on New Year’s Eve in the area of Vansickle Road North and Martindale Road.

Trending Stories

Blagdon was a retired military veteran originally from Nova Scotia, according to the volunteers.

Siblings and her mother had been travelling to Niagara from Pembroke, Ont., and Nova Scotia to join local search efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say foul play is not suspected and that no further details of the investigation will be revealed out of respect for the family.

