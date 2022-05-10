Menu

Environment

2 people hurt in ‘small avalanche’ in Banff National Park

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 5:39 pm
Mount Temple
Mount Temple in Banff National Park, courtesy Parks Canada. Mount Temple in Banff National Park, courtesy Parks Canada.

Parks Canada responded to a small avalanche at Aemmer Couloir on Mount Temple in Banff National Park on Tuesday just before noon.

The agency said everyone involved was accounted for and three people were rescued.

One person had broken equipment and two had minor injuries, Parks Canada said.

Calgary hiker falls to her death in Banff National Park

According to EMS, one man was taken to Banff hospital in stable condition.

The other injured person was not taken to hospital.

