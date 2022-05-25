Ontario election 2022: Durham

Durham is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Lindsey Park. Park collected 28,575 votes, winning 46.99 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Park was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP but left the caucus after the party accused her of “mispresenting” her COVID-19 vaccination status in October 2021. Park sat as an Independent and is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Durham in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Todd McCarthy Ontario NDP: Chris Borgia Ontario Liberal Party: Granville Anderson Green Party of Ontario: Mini Batra Ontario Party: Lou DeVuono New Blue: Spencer Ford Independent: Tony Stravato

