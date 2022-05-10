Erratic driver nabbed for vehicle theft in Greater Napanee

A Vaughan, Ont., man is facing several charges after a traffic complaint led to his arrest.
On April 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic complaint regarding an erratic driver on Highway 33 in Greater Napanee.
Officers found the vehicle, performed a traffic stop and found the vehicle was stolen.
Lennox and Addington County OPP have charged 33-year-old Sardip Singh with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of driving while suspended and one count of not wearing a seatbelt.
Singh was held pending a bail hearing.
