Crime

Erratic driver nabbed for vehicle theft in Greater Napanee

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 3:25 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News file

A Vaughan, Ont., man is facing several charges after a traffic complaint led to his arrest.

On April 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic complaint regarding an erratic driver on Highway 33 in Greater Napanee.

Read more: Housing a top issue in Bay of Quinte ahead of June election

Officers found the vehicle, performed a traffic stop and found the vehicle was stolen.

Lennox and Addington County OPP have charged 33-year-old Sardip Singh with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of driving while suspended and one count of not wearing a seatbelt.

Singh was held pending a bail hearing.

