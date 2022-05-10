4 charged in $1.3M south Edmonton drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Four men have been charged after a 14-month organized crime investigation that led to seizures of $1.3 million in drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles by Edmonton police.

The investigation began in February 2021 into alleged drug trafficking involving a group of four men.

Over the course of the investigation, police searched three vehicles and five homes in south and southwest Edmonton where they seized cash, drugs, a weapon, ammunition and vehicles.

The following items were seized by police:

$540,000 cash

6.6 kg cocaine (approximate street value of $327,000)

74 kg benzocaine (approximate street value of $222,000)

47 kg acetaminophen (approximate street value of $142,000)

36 kg phenacetin (approximate street value of $109,000)

429 g boric acid (approximate street value of $1,500)

170 ml of GHB

A Kia Sorento and Dodge Journey with hidden compartments

A 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE

50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

.22 caliber firearm magazine

Box of .22 calibre ammunition

Brass knuckles

A large variety of items “consistent with the trafficking of drugs”

“As this investigation reveals, drug trafficking can unfortunately be a lucrative business that comes at the expense of our communities and those most vulnerable to the impact of illicit drug use,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton with the EPS drug and gang enforcement section.

“By targeting organized crime groups operating in this city, we are making our communities safer, holding these groups accountable, and preventing them from preying on the vulnerable.”

Nadeem Abdulgany, 38, and Mohamed Cherkaoui, 34, are each charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Mahmoud Taliani, 34, and Robert Haberstock, 30, are each charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. Haberstock is also facing an additional charge for possession of a prohibited weapon.

