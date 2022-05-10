Menu

Traffic

Road closure along Highbury Avenue between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 Wednesday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 2:18 pm
Highbury Avenue will be closed between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Highbury Avenue will be closed between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 on Wednesday. File / Global News

On May 11, Highbury Avenue will be closed between Hamilton Road and Highway 401, according to a public service announcement provided by the City of London.

The closure is expected to begin around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday and last until approximately 3 p.m. for infrastructure maintenance and scheduled ditch work along the road.

Read more: ‘No one is happy’ — London council committee recommends Victoria Park highrise plan despite opposition

As a result, all northbound traffic exiting Highway 401 onto Highbury Avenue will be directed north towards Bradley Avenue at a reduced speed. The city is advising all motorists to exit at Bradley Avenue and follow the posted detour signs.

Those travelling southbound on Highbury Avenue will detour at Hamilton Road to use alternative routes to reach Highway 401 on-ramps.

Highbury Avenue closure between Highway 401 and Hamilton Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Highbury Avenue closure between Highway 401 and Hamilton Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. City of London

Delays are expected and all road users are encouraged to visit the city’s Renew London website to check if their commute is impacted.

