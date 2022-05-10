Road closure along Highbury Avenue between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

On May 11, Highbury Avenue will be closed between Hamilton Road and Highway 401, according to a public service announcement provided by the City of London.

The closure is expected to begin around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday and last until approximately 3 p.m. for infrastructure maintenance and scheduled ditch work along the road.

As a result, all northbound traffic exiting Highway 401 onto Highbury Avenue will be directed north towards Bradley Avenue at a reduced speed. The city is advising all motorists to exit at Bradley Avenue and follow the posted detour signs.

Those travelling southbound on Highbury Avenue will detour at Hamilton Road to use alternative routes to reach Highway 401 on-ramps.

View image in full screen Highbury Avenue closure between Highway 401 and Hamilton Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. City of London

Delays are expected and all road users are encouraged to visit the city’s Renew London website to check if their commute is impacted.