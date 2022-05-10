Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

2022 World Juniors ticket packages now on sale

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 10, 2022 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'World Junior Championship coming back to Edmonton in August' World Junior Championship coming back to Edmonton in August
The World Junior Championship is expected to bring energy to the city and inject money into Edmonton's economy. Now that the tournament has officially been rescheduled, Nicole Stillger takes a look at what we can expect this summer – Mar 20, 2022

Ticket packages for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton are now on sale.

Team Canada will play their first game of the 31-game tournament on Aug. 10 against Team Latvia.

Fans are guaranteed to see Team Canada in four matches: against Latvia, Slovakia on Aug. 11, Czechia on Aug. 13 and Finland on Aug. 15.

Read more: Edmonton to be sole host of rescheduled 2022 world junior men’s hockey championship

The quarter final goes Aug. 17, the semi final will be played Aug. 18 while the bronze and gold medal games will be played on Aug. 20.

Click to play video: 'Red Deer and Edmonton businesses hit hard by world juniors cancellation' Red Deer and Edmonton businesses hit hard by world juniors cancellation
Story continues below advertisement

Two four-ticket packs are currently available. One features Canada’s round-robin games, while the other features the medal round games.

Trending Stories

The packs start at $295 per seat and are available on Hockey Canada’s website.

Read more: World junior hockey championship rescheduled for August in Edmonton: IIHF

The tournament will be replayed in its entirety after being cancelled in December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten teams will compete in two round-robin pods.

Information on single-game tickets will be released in July.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey Canada tagWorld Juniors tagIIHF World Junior Championship tagWorld Juniors in Edmonton tagWorld Juniors Tickets tagIIHF World Junior Championship tickets tagWorld Juniors in Edmonton tickets tagWorld Juniors ticket packages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers