2022 World Juniors ticket packages now on sale

Ticket packages for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton are now on sale.

Team Canada will play their first game of the 31-game tournament on Aug. 10 against Team Latvia.

Fans are guaranteed to see Team Canada in four matches: against Latvia, Slovakia on Aug. 11, Czechia on Aug. 13 and Finland on Aug. 15.

The quarter final goes Aug. 17, the semi final will be played Aug. 18 while the bronze and gold medal games will be played on Aug. 20.

Two four-ticket packs are currently available. One features Canada’s round-robin games, while the other features the medal round games.

The packs start at $295 per seat and are available on Hockey Canada’s website.

The tournament will be replayed in its entirety after being cancelled in December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten teams will compete in two round-robin pods.

Information on single-game tickets will be released in July.