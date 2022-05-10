Menu

Comments

Crime

Lockdown at Brampton school lifted, no injuries reported: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 1:05 pm
In an update just after 1 p.m., officers said the youth believed to be involved was not located during a search inside the school. View image in full screen
In an update just after 1 p.m., officers said the youth believed to be involved was not located during a search inside the school. Ryan Belgrave

The lockdown at a school in Brampton has been lifted, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Fletchers Creek Senior Public School had been placed under a lockdown just after 12 p.m., on Tuesday after officers received report that a male youth had been “seen with an axe” outside the school.

Police said the axe was located outside of the school, and no injuries were reported.

In a tweet just before 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said Fletchers Creek Senior Public School school was placed under lockdown after a male youth was “seen with an axe” outside the school.

Read more: No criminal charges laid after BB gun found at Brampton, Ont. high school: police

Police told Global News it was not immediately clear if the youth is a student at the school, or If they were making threats to anyone.

In an update just after 1 p.m., officers said the youth believed to be involved was not located during a search inside the school.

Trending Stories

In a video posted to Twitter just before 2 p.m., Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said the lockdown had been lifted.

She said attendance is being taken and students are being let out.

Cannon said officers will remain at the scene for a while longer, but that the investigation is ongoing.

