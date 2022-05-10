Lockdown at Brampton school lifted, no injuries reported: police

Send this page to someone via email

The lockdown at a school in Brampton has been lifted, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Fletchers Creek Senior Public School had been placed under a lockdown just after 12 p.m., on Tuesday after officers received report that a male youth had been “seen with an axe” outside the school.

Police said the axe was located outside of the school, and no injuries were reported.

Police told Global News it was not immediately clear if the youth is a student at the school, or If they were making threats to anyone.

In an update just after 1 p.m., officers said the youth believed to be involved was not located during a search inside the school.

In a video posted to Twitter just before 2 p.m., Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said the lockdown had been lifted.

She said attendance is being taken and students are being let out.

Cannon said officers will remain at the scene for a while longer, but that the investigation is ongoing.

-CORRECTION:

– school in lockdown is Fletchers Meadow Elementary School — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 10, 2022

