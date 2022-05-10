Calgary’s alcohol in parks program returns

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s alcohol in parks program is making a return after a successful pilot in 2021, the city said.

Starting on Tuesday, residents are able to consume alcohol between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Neighbourhood picnic tables can be booked for free or used on a first-come, first-served basis.

Large picnic sites located within regional parks, where multiple picnic tables can be booked in advance for a fee or used on a first-come, first-saved basis.

Designated areas in six parks later this spring.

In a press release on Tuesday morning, the city said it has added more individual picnic tables to high-density neighbourhoods where residents may not have a private backyard to socialize with family and friends.

Read more: Calgary city committee endorses expanding alcohol in parks pilot program

Story continues below advertisement

“Calgarians told us they appreciated being able to have a beer or glass of wine in our beautiful park spaces last year,” Kyle Ripley, Calgary Parks director, said.

“We hope this year’s expanded program will encourage more people to connect with family and friends in a natural setting.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We hope this year's expanded program will encourage more people to connect with family and friends in a natural setting."

For more information and to find areas designated for alcohol consumption, visit the program website.