Quebec logs 35 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip by 9

Quebec registered 35 new deaths and a nine-patient decrease Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,901 after 99 people were admitted and 108 were discharged in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases linked to the disease remained unchanged at 66.

The province also reported 772 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The daily tally isn’t representative of the current situation since it is based on PCR screening, which remains off limits to most of the population.

On that note, 11,217 tests were administered at government-run sites on Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, adding 648 to the online portal in the last day. Of those tests, 558 were positive for the virus.

Officials say 11,993 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were issued in the past 24 hours. More than 19.6 million shots have been given to date.

Meanwhile, 6,463 health-care workers are off the job due to pandemic-related reasons. That number has dropped by more than 1,000 since last Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has tallied 1,053,409 official cases and 15,178 deaths.