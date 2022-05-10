Menu

Crime

N.S. man brandishes gun during memorial, later stabs someone, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 8:29 am
A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Weymouth, N.S. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Weymouth, N.S. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

A 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm, after a stabbing incident on Highway 1 in Weymouth.

In a release, RCMP said they responded to multiple calls of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. A 24-year-old Weymouth man was stabbed and taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

RCMP officers said the suspect, Joshua Osbourne Mabie of Weymouth, had pointed a firearm at several people during a memorial service at a community centre earlier that evening. He then left the memorial and went to a nearby home.

Read more: Section of Hwy 1 in Weymouth, N.S. closed as RCMP investigate stabbing

“A group of people went to the home and confronted Mabie, who was outside, about bringing a firearm to a memorial,” the release said.
“During this confrontation, Mabie stabbed a 24-year-old Weymouth man, and then went inside the home.”

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.

The release said a search warrant was completed at a house on Highway 1 in Weymouth later that day.

Mabie has been charged with the following offences:

  • Aggravated assault;
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Possession of items to assist in the trafficking of a controlled substance;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime;
  • Careless use of a firearm;
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
  • Possession of firearms while prohibited;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts.)

Mabie appeared in provincial court on Monday and was kept in custody afterward. He will return to court on May 17.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
