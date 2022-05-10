N.S. man brandishes gun during memorial, later stabs someone, police say

A 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm, after a stabbing incident on Highway 1 in Weymouth.
In a release, RCMP said they responded to multiple calls of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. A 24-year-old Weymouth man was stabbed and taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
RCMP officers said the suspect, Joshua Osbourne Mabie of Weymouth, had pointed a firearm at several people during a memorial service at a community centre earlier that evening. He then left the memorial and went to a nearby home.
“A group of people went to the home and confronted Mabie, who was outside, about bringing a firearm to a memorial,” the release said.
“During this confrontation, Mabie stabbed a 24-year-old Weymouth man, and then went inside the home.”
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.
The release said a search warrant was completed at a house on Highway 1 in Weymouth later that day.
Mabie has been charged with the following offences:
- Aggravated assault;
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of items to assist in the trafficking of a controlled substance;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
- Possession of firearms while prohibited;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;
- Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts.)
Mabie appeared in provincial court on Monday and was kept in custody afterward. He will return to court on May 17.
