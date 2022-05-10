N.S. man brandishes gun during memorial, later stabs someone, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm, after a stabbing incident on Highway 1 in Weymouth.

In a release, RCMP said they responded to multiple calls of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. A 24-year-old Weymouth man was stabbed and taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

RCMP officers said the suspect, Joshua Osbourne Mabie of Weymouth, had pointed a firearm at several people during a memorial service at a community centre earlier that evening. He then left the memorial and went to a nearby home.

“A group of people went to the home and confronted Mabie, who was outside, about bringing a firearm to a memorial,” the release said.

“During this confrontation, Mabie stabbed a 24-year-old Weymouth man, and then went inside the home.”

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.

The release said a search warrant was completed at a house on Highway 1 in Weymouth later that day.

Mabie has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of items to assist in the trafficking of a controlled substance;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possession of firearms while prohibited;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts.)

Mabie appeared in provincial court on Monday and was kept in custody afterward. He will return to court on May 17.