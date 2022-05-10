Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Tuesday, May 10

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, May 10:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

North Bay: Makes campaign stop. 9 a.m. North Bay Marina, Memorial Dr.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Barrie: Makes a campaign stop. 6:45 p.m. Redline Brewhouse Barrie, 431 Bayview Drive, Unit 8 & 9.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

North Bay: Announces details of the party’s plan for northern Ontario. 10 a.m. Northern Gateway Arch, 844 Memorial Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

North Bay: Announces Green party’s platform for the north. 9:30 a.m. 176 Lakeshore Dr. Suite 10A.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Sturgeon Falls: Participates in a “sign wave.” 5:30pm. Corner of Highway 17 and Main St.

Sudbury: Meet-and-greet with residents and supporters. 7:30 p.m. The Nowhere Public House, 130 Elm St.