Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Tuesday, May 10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario election roundup as campaign enters day 6' Ontario election roundup as campaign enters day 6
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario Liberals released a costed-campaign platform on the sixth day of the official campaign, while the Ontario PCs made promises around disability. The NDP vowed to make travel reimbursements quicker if elected. Global News' Alan Carter has more.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, May 10:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

North Bay: Makes campaign stop. 9 a.m. North Bay Marina, Memorial Dr.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Barrie: Makes a campaign stop. 6:45 p.m. Redline Brewhouse Barrie, 431 Bayview Drive, Unit 8 & 9.

Trending Stories

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

North Bay: Announces details of the party’s plan for northern Ontario. 10 a.m. Northern Gateway Arch, 844 Memorial Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

North Bay: Announces Green party’s platform for the north. 9:30 a.m. 176 Lakeshore Dr. Suite 10A.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Sturgeon Falls: Participates in a “sign wave.” 5:30pm. Corner of Highway 17 and Main St.

Sudbury: Meet-and-greet with residents and supporters. 7:30 p.m. The Nowhere Public House, 130 Elm St.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
