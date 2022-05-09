Meth, loaded handguns found after man wanted in Manitoba, Saskatchewan caught in Winnipeg

Police have added drug and weapons charges to those already facing a Swan River, Man., individual who police had been searching for in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Matthew Barker, 31, was arrested at a Winnipeg business Friday morning.
Barker had been wanted on a number of warrants in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. His original charges include dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, and trafficking in stolen property.
Police had said Barker was actively evading police and warned the public he was considered armed and dangerous.
In a release Monday, Manitoba RCMP said a search of the suspect’s hotel room found several loaded handguns.
They say he was also in possession of roughly 27 grams of meth when he was arrested.
He’s now facing a number of drug and weapons charges.
Police continue to investigate and Barker was scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Monday.
