Crime

Meth, loaded handguns found after man wanted in Manitoba, Saskatchewan caught in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 6:52 pm
RCMP handout photo shows drugs, firearms, and cash they say was found after a man wanted in Manitoba and Saskatchewan was arrested in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
RCMP handout photo shows drugs, firearms, and cash they say was found after a man wanted in Manitoba and Saskatchewan was arrested in Winnipeg. RCMP Handout

Police have added drug and weapons charges to those already facing a Swan River, Man., individual who police had been searching for in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Matthew Barker, 31, was arrested at a Winnipeg business Friday morning.

Barker had been wanted on a number of warrants in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. His original charges include dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, and trafficking in stolen property.

Police had said Barker was actively evading police and warned the public he was considered armed and dangerous.

Click to play video: '22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says' 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says
22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022

In a release Monday, Manitoba RCMP said a search of the suspect’s hotel room found several loaded handguns.

They say he was also in possession of roughly 27 grams of meth when he was arrested.

He’s now facing a number of drug and weapons charges.

Police continue to investigate and Barker was scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Monday.

