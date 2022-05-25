Ontario election 2022: Brampton Centre

Brampton Centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sara Singh who first took office in 2018. Singh collected 12,892 votes, winning 38.37 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Sara Singh (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Charmaine Williams Ontario Liberal Party: Safdar Hussain Green Party of Ontario: Karitsa Tye New Blue: Kathrin Matusiak

