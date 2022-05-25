Ontario election 2022: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Downey who first took office in 2018. Downey collected 20,445 votes, winning 44.75 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Doug Downey (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Beverley Patchell
Ontario Liberal Party: Jeff Lehman
Green Party of Ontario: Elyse Robinson
Ontario Party: Gerry Auger
New Blue: Hayden Hughes
