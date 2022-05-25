Ontario election 2022: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Downey who first took office in 2018. Downey collected 20,445 votes, winning 44.75 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Doug Downey (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Beverley Patchell Ontario Liberal Party: Jeff Lehman Green Party of Ontario: Elyse Robinson Ontario Party: Gerry Auger New Blue: Hayden Hughes

