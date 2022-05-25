Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Barrie-Innisfil

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Barrie-Innisfil is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrea Khanjin who first took office in 2018. Khanjin collected 22,121 votes, winning 49.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Innisfil in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Andrea Khanjin (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Pekka Reinio

Ontario Liberal Party: John Olthuis

Green Party of Ontario: Bonnie North

Ontario Party: Grace Dean

Independent: Benjamin Hughes

New Blue: Ashlyn Steele

People's Progressive: Jake Tucker

