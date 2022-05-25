Ontario election 2022: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Parsa who first took office in 2018. Parsa collected 25,214 votes, winning 56.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Parsa (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Reza Pourzad Ontario Liberal Party: Marjan Kasirlou Green Party of Ontario: Kevin Zheng Ontario Party: Catherine Dellerba Ontario Moderate Party: Igor Strelkov New Blue: Rosaria Wiseman

