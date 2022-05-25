Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Parsa who first took office in 2018. Parsa collected 25,214 votes, winning 56.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Michael Parsa (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Reza Pourzad

Ontario Liberal Party: Marjan Kasirlou

Green Party of Ontario: Kevin Zheng

Ontario Party: Catherine Dellerba

Ontario Moderate Party: Igor Strelkov

New Blue: Rosaria Wiseman

