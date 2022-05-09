Kentucky Derby-winning horse has Manitoba connection

Send this page to someone via email

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby has a special connection to Manitoba.

Rich Strike, a surprise longshot winner at Saturday’s event, has his origins in Kentucky, but the champion horse’s mother, Gold Strike, was born and raised right here in Manitoba.

Gold Strike had her own racing career, with a few prizes in her trophy case.

“She raced here as a two-year-old, went to Woodbine as a three-year-old filly in 2005, set the world on fire, if you will,” said Darren Dunn of Assiniboia Downs.

“She won the biggest filly race in Canada… ran third in the Queen’s Plate, won a sovereign award as a champion three-year old filly.”

When Rich Strike crossed the finish line, their lives changed forever. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/1GRJ5qZnOk — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 8, 2022

According to Dunn — who says he’s incredibly proud of Gold Strike’s son’s success — Rich Strike was actually a last-minute addition to the derby.

“Literally minutes up to that time, one (horse) came out, this one came in… he wasn’t even supposed to be in the race, let alone winning at 80-1,” Dunn told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“(It’s) one of the longest shots in ever in the Kentucky Derby — the longest shot on Saturday for sure.”

Dunn said Rich Strike is now the “it” horse in the industry after the historic win.

