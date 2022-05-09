New Brunswick man, 59, dead after motorcycle collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Fredericton.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle on Lincoln Road at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he later died because of his injuries,” it said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Fredericton police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their department at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.