Canada

New Brunswick man, 59, dead after motorcycle collision

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety' Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety
Some simple rules can help keep you safe on two wheels. Traffic Reporter Katelin Owsianski runs through the basics of motorcycle safety. – Mar 29, 2022

A 59-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Fredericton.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle on Lincoln Road at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he later died because of his injuries,” it said.

Trending Stories

Read more: New Brunswick driver dead after collision with dump truck

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Fredericton police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their department at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

