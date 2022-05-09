Busy road construction season underway in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Over the next several months, crews will be busy with several road construction projects in Northumberland County.

That includes work at three bridges, including the in Campbellford, where crews will replace expansion joints on either side of the bridge.

“That’s a project that we’ve added to the books based on the developments in the condition of the bridge over the winter of 2021,” said Dan Campbell, infrastructure manager for the county.

“The joints at either end of the bridge, which allow the bridge to expand and contract, have certain elements to them that are exposed to traffic. They’re starting to deteriorate. We need to get in there and tidy those up to eliminate noise issues and make sure we don’t have water penetrating into the bridge through those joints.”

Campbell tells Global News Peterborough that further details for that project will be released to the community soon with the goal of minimizing traffic disruption on the key link over the Trent River through Campbellford.

While that project will replace parts of the bridge, another project at the Loomis Bridge on Pinewood School Road in the Municipality of Brighton will see the entire span replaced.

“We’re going to be replacing the old Bailey bridge-style bridge with a similar new modular steel truss bridge that is slightly longer. Once that’s done, the road will be reopened to traffic,” Campbell added.

The second phase of the rehabilitation of Dartford Bridge in Trent Hills is underway.

“The first phase of that was done in 2021. That was the north side of the road. This year, we’re flipping over to the south side of the road and when that’s all done, we’ll be jacking the whole bridge up by a few inches and replacing the bearing pads that the bridge sits on.”

Other work in Northumberland County this year includes:

13.5 kilometres of asphalt resurfacing.

16.2 kilometres of road surface treatment.

39 kilometres of crack sealing and asphalt preservation.

Culvert rehabilitation at three locations in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Intersection improvements on County Road 18 at Telephone Road and Danforth Road in Hamilton Township.

Improvements to access for Plainville Public School on County Road 18 near Gores Landing.

Railway crossing safety improvements in Brighton.

Resurface and base stabilization of County Road 42 near Trent River.

“It’s going to be a busy summer for our crews and contractors. We ask motorists to drive with extra caution around construction sites,” Campbell said.

A full list of road construction projects and a map outlining the locations of the projects can be found at northumberland.ca/construction.