Canada

Damages from August hailstorm in Regina crossing $100 million in claims

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 4:05 pm
A lightning strike caused the tree in Rod Anderson's front yard to come crashing down on his daughter's vehicle.
Auto-repair shops and roofers in Regina are still scrambling to keep up with repairs from last August’s hailstorm that hit the province.

“Forty percent of the claims we’re getting are from that storm. People get two years to make a claim so a lot were holding off. Everyone got hit last year so we’re trying to get the priority ones done,” Emeiry Rowsom, who works at All Weather Roofing & Exteriors, said.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), the Aug. 31, 2021 storm resulted in 12,264 auto claims, out of which nearly 9,400 are in Regina, and 2,618 property claims, out of which 2,257 are in Regina. The total projected cost when all of these claims are settled is approximately $105 million.

“The majority of the claims were from Regina, though, both for auto and property,” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said.

Melanie Laurin’s siding took extensive hail damage during Tuesday’s storm.
He said that from an insurance claims perspective, this is one of the biggest events in history and when it comes to the cost of the claims, it is the biggest one SGI has on record.

Trending Stories

“It was a very significant storm,” he said.

Read more: Regina pummelled with hail in late summer storm

McMurchy added that it’s not just the intensity of the storm but where it hit — northwest Regina, which is a large urban centre with a lot of vehicles and where homes are concentrated. If a less populated area is hit, then even if the storm is worse, it doesn’t affect as many people’s vehicles and homes.

He said property and auto claims from the storm are not just with SGI, there would be other insurance companies that would also be experiencing significant claims.

Laurin’s backyard fence almost took heavy hail damage.
“Auto body repair shops were very busy and I think probably continue to be and some of that is also being exacerbated by supply chain issues as well. So it may be harder for them to get parts. And I think people who are going to need some work on their house may want to make sure that they get in touch with the contractor. I think those arrangements sooner rather than later,” McMurchy said.

Read more: Dry, windy weather leads to fire bans for rural Saskatoon areas

In case of a storm, McMurchy said people might want to take into account building materials, or during hail, think about where to park vehicles. SGI offers a variety of tips for different scenarios not just related to weather on the SGI website.

