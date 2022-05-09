Saskatchewan RCMP members now eligible for veteran licence plates

Send this page to someone via email

Royal Canadian Mounted Police members in Saskatchewan who have served a minimum of three years of active duty are now eligible to apply for veteran specialty licence plates provided by SGI, according to a release.

SGI said the change to eligibility requirements was made to reflect the change the Royal Canadian Legion made to the definition of “veteran,” which now includes RCMP members.

“SGI takes pride in recognizing the work and sacrifices of Canadians who have served in uniform,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan.

“We are honoured to include those who have served our country in the RCMP as veterans, and thank them for their dedication to community safety.”

People who are eligible for veteran licence plates after serving with the RCMP or in military service of Canada can apply for a plate by submitting an application and relevant documents to the Legion.

The Legion will then confirm the applicant’s veteran status and forward the approved application to SGI.

Once the application is approved, their veteran plate will be sent in the mail. When a plate is recieved, the customer needs to visit or call their motor licence issuer to have the plate associated with their vehicle.

“The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to have SGI join us in recognizing the hard work of RCMP veterans,” said Chad Wagner, executive director, Saskatchewan Command, Royal Canadian Legion.

“Veteran plates are one of many ways we acknowledge the sacrifices of those who serve our country.”

SGI adds there is no cost for a veteran plate, however, the cost to register your vehicle or for personalized slogans still applies as normal.

Veteran licence plates were first introduced in 2004 and are available to veterans who served in the Canadian Armed Forces, as NATO or UN peacekeepers or during the Second World War or the Korean War as a member of the Canadian Forces, Allied Forces in the Merchant Navy or Ferry Command, and now RCMP members.

More information about specialty plates can be found online at sgi.sk.ca.