Canada

Federal government investing $6.2 million for victims of crime in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 11:35 am
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks about repealing mandatory minimum sentences during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Ottawa. The federal government has announced more than $6.2 million in funding to help victims of violent crime in Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks about repealing mandatory minimum sentences during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Ottawa. The federal government has announced more than $6.2 million in funding to help victims of violent crime in Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government is investing more than $6.2 million over five years to support provincial programs in Nova Scotia that assist victims of crime.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says the funding is particularly important for Indigenous victims and for survivors of sexual assault who face added barriers in receiving access to justice.

More than $3.5 million will fund a program that helps Indigenous Peoples access the legal system, and the money will also go toward hiring an Indigenous victims case coordinator.

After recent rash of shootings, Halifax police launch gun violence tip line

That portion of the funding will also be used to help track unpaid restitution orders and to help train staff who administer programs for victims of crime.

The remaining $2.68 million will fund an initiative that helps victims of sexual assault access legal representation.

That program also helps to ensure the privacy interests of complainants are raised when their sexual history is sought as evidence during trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
