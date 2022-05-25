Ontario election 2022: Hamilton Centre

Hamilton Centre is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Andrea Horwath who first took office in 2004. Horwath collected 23,866 votes, winning 65.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Centre in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Andrea Horwath (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sarah Bokhari Ontario Liberal Party: Ekaterini Dimakis Green Party of Ontario: Sandy Crawley Communist: Nigel Cheriyan New Blue: John Chroust Ontario Party: Brad Peace Independent: Nathalie Xian Yi Yan

