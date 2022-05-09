Province doles out $15 million to Manitoba municipalities for road repairs

Send this page to someone via email

A one-time grant program to help Manitoba communities deal with the impact of severe weather on roads is now available, the province announced Monday.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the $15-million program — almost $9 million of which is earmarked for the city of Winnipeg — is aimed at reconstructing, rehabilitating and preserving roads in the province’s 137 municipalities, on a per-capita basis.

“Manitoba municipalities are facing significant road infrastructure challenges as a result of this year’s extraordinary weather conditions,” Stefanson said.

“Above-average precipitation and colder-than-average temperatures have caused a substantial increase in the number and severity of potholes on roads throughout the province, and inflation and supply chain issues have also added to this challenge.”

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the city has been struggling with an unprecedented pothole season, without a lot of extra cash to tackle it.

“After one of the snowiest winters on record and a freeze/thaw cycle that is finally letting up in May, Winnipeggers are now facing a pothole season like no other,” he said.

“With a forecasted shortfall of over $56 million in the City of Winnipeg budget as a result of pandemic impacts, this is a welcome funding announcement from the Province of Manitoba to help with the pothole issues being felt across the province.”

The province said the funding from this grant program is in addition to flood disaster relief funds many municipalities could be receiving in the near future.

Association of Manitoba Municipalities president Kam Blight said it’s good news for communities across the province.

“As municipal roads connect local communities and support economic growth, these additional dollars help underscore the importance of long-term predictable funding to properly maintain and protect municipal infrastructure within our communities,” Blight said.

