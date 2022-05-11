Ontario COVID numbers: 1,528 people in hospital, 176 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,528 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 176 in intensive care.

This is down by 27 for hospitalizations but a decrease of 12 for ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 1,698 hospitalizations with 199 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 38 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,995 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,279,200.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,020 from the previous day as 29 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,244,969 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,040 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.7 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.4 per cent with 35.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 30,290 doses in the last day.

The government said 20,465 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,584 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 11.3 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement