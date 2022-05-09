Cherry blossoms in full bloom across Hamilton and area, but not for long

Send this page to someone via email

Light pink sakura trees famous for their showy cherry blossom flowers are in bloom, or about to be, across Hamilton but potentially for only a couple more days.

A number of the trees, donated over the last few decades from Japanese sources, have flowers with an estimated window to see them of about four to 10 days, according to the Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG).

RBG added 34 trees to the Arboretum and Rock Garden in 2010 as part of the Sakura Project – an initiative from the Japanese Consulate to promote peace and friendship between Japan and Canada.

Happy #Hanami! The Flowering Cherry Collection is putting on a lovely show 🌸. Many blossoms have begun to open. If the warm weather continues to improve, we could see the collection at peak bloom very soon. Discover the collection: https://t.co/PFHTFjRd5c pic.twitter.com/fZyXS2pLG2 — Royal Botanical Gardens (@RBGCanada) May 4, 2022

“RBG also annually records the flowering times of its Cherries as part of a biological science known as phenology which is an important tool in helping to track climate change,” the agency says on its website.

Access to viewing cherry blossoms was restricted by some municipalities across Ontario over the past two years due to gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.

The City of Burlington limited the sight of it’s tokens of friendship with twin city gift from Itabashi, Japan to just a virtual event last year.

Toronto went as far as to fence off trees in the city, like those at Trinity Bellwoods, High Park and the Toronto Island, offering the sight through online streaming only.

This year, the trees are more readily accessible and can be viewed in several Hamilton and area locations for free.

The entrance to Bayfront Park, behind the greenhouse at Gage Park, Centennial Park in Dundas and Spencer Smith Park in Burlington are some locations at which trees can be seen.

Charges do apply for the RGBs Arboretum, Rock Garden and Laking Garden.

Reserved parking is required for some RGB locations.

🌸 Lots of inquiries about the cherry blossoms. They are beautiful but not yet in full bloom in Spencer Smith Park. Today’s ☀️ will definitely help.🌸 #BurlON pic.twitter.com/dWlUDItc6e — Tourism Burlington (@BurlingtonTour) May 7, 2022