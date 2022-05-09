Menu

Crime

Man faces assault charge after police say teen attacked at York Mills subway station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 8:19 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man is facing an assault charge involving a 15-year-old at York Mills subway station in April.

The assault was reported to TTC constables on April 19 at 1:55 p.m.

Police did not release details on what exactly happened during the assault, but said the incident occurred inside the subway station.

Read more: Police hunt for man after 15-year-old allegedly assaulted at Toronto subway station

Rahaman Agiri, 34, of Toronto, was charged.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

