Man faces assault charge after police say teen attacked at York Mills subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man is facing an assault charge involving a 15-year-old at York Mills subway station in April.

The assault was reported to TTC constables on April 19 at 1:55 p.m.

Police did not release details on what exactly happened during the assault, but said the incident occurred inside the subway station.

Rahaman Agiri, 34, of Toronto, was charged.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.