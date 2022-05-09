Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Volunteers across N.S. take part in province-wide Mother’s Day shoreline cleanup

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Shoreline cleanup in Nova Scotia has volunteers picking up trash' Shoreline cleanup in Nova Scotia has volunteers picking up trash
From coast to coast, volunteers took to the shorelines in Nova Scotia to clean up trash. It’s part of a province-wide cleanup effort to give mother nature some TLC this Mother’s Day. Ashley Field reports.

A coast-to-coast effort to clean up Nova Scotia’s shorelines saw hundreds of volunteers province-wide picking up trash Sunday.

Angela Riley with Scotian Shores, an Eastern Passage business dedicated to cleaning up the shorelines of Nova Scotia, organized the Mother’s Day event, which saw a local cleanup in each county.

“What a perfect time to show Mother Earth some love on Mother’s Day,” Riley said.

“It’s just a really good way for all of us to make a positive difference. We’re all around the province, but we’re cleaning in solidarity.”

Garbage gathered by volunteers is piled up along a beach in Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Garbage gathered by volunteers is piled up along a beach in Nova Scotia. Global News

Scotian Shores partnered with Halifax Boat Tours to take volunteers out to McNabs Island for a cleanup. About 25 volunteers spent Sunday afternoon cleaning up the shoreline.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fisheries Department to spend $2.3 million on cleanup at Nova Scotia harbour

“I’ve been doing a lot cleanup in the seaweed where you’re finding all the microplastics, bits of bottle caps, lobster bands, little bits of rope,” said volunteer Kimberley Wotherspoon, who’s been taking part in shore cleanups for years.

“It can be frustrating, but then it’s also showing people how much there is, and hopefully help stop people littering.”

Read more: Litterbugs beware: HRM to tackle rubbish problem with help from app

Curbing litterbugs is something Halifax Regional Municipality is cracking down on, with the launch of its Litterati app last month. The app is intended to encourage Haligonians to engage in cleanup efforts in their communities. It also helps the municipality track litter trends.

Trending Stories

“We’ve cleaned up almost 1,500 pieces of litter already and it’s only been two weeks since we got it,” said Kirk Symonds of Halifax Solid Waste. He added the goal is to pick up at least 20,000 pieces of trash within the year.

Volunteers are pushing a large tire across a beach in Nova Scotia View image in full screen
Volunteers helped gather litter at beaches across Nova Scotia for Mother’s Day. Global News

“The number one litter item we’re finding is drink cups,” said Symonds, adding that they account for roughly 70 per cent of all litter picked up around HRM.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll get a better geographic spread and we’ll be able to pinpoint litter hotspots in HRM,” which will help with enforcement, Symonds said.

The municipality has also taken a stronger stance against illegal dumping. Last fall, it increased the illegal dumping fines to $10,000 and ramped up enforcement.

Symonds said in all of 2020, enforcement officers issued just seven fines for dumping illegally. He said in the past six months of 2022 alone, they’ve issued nearly triple that, handing out 19 tickets so far this year.

Read more: After years of neglect Nova Scotia to redevelop Lawrencetown Beach

“The calls and the tickets that we’re handing out show that we’re definitely making a difference.”

Jenn Currie also wanted to make a difference by organizing a cleanup at Hartlen Point in Eastern Passage as part of the Scotian Shores initiative.

“I wanted some spotlight on Hartlen Point,” she told Global News, citing a proposed multi-million dollar military test facility development for the area.

“I’m part of a society that’s working toward making sure the environmental part is looked after if the build needs to go forward, and it’s just a very special spot for all wildlife.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currie brought her two-year-old son Hutton along for the cleanup. She said she’s happy to be spending Mother’s Day cleaning up one of her and her family’s favourite spots.

“I love it. I really want Hutton to see that doing a clean-up is a very good thing for the environment. It feels good,” Currie said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagMother's Day tagLitter tagGarbage Cleanup tagNova Scotia Beach tagBeach Cleanup tagScotian Shores tagShore Cleanup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers