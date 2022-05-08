Menu

Crime

Election signs for Liberal candidate vandalized in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario election 2022: Leaders focus on education, transit and housing during day 3 of the campaign' Ontario election 2022: Leaders focus on education, transit and housing during day 3 of the campaign
WATCH: Day three of the Ontario election campaign saw party leaders pitch more promises to the province’s voters. As Alan Carter reports, the NDP focused on housing and affordability, pledging to build 1.5 million homes over ten years, while the Liberals continued with their theme of overhauling the education system, promising to bring back Grade 13. Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservatives promised to spend $730M to expand all-day GO trains in the Durham Region. Alan Carter reports.

Several signs belonging to an Ontario Liberal Party candidate in Scarborough have been vandalized.

Lawn signs promoting Mitzie Hunter, the incumbent Liberal candidate for Scarborough—Guildwood have been marked with graffiti in two locations.

Hunter told the media a “concerned resident” reported the signs to her office. The graffiti includes words like “racist” and “fascist” on her signs.

“I have never had signs defaced in this cowardly, disgusting way,” she said.

Police said signs along Ellesmere Road and at the Kingston and Galloway roads intersection were vandalized. Police received a call around 1:10 p.m. for mischief.

The Liberal candidate estimated that around 15 signs were defaced with graffiti.

The force said it is not declaring the incident hate-motivated and that officers were on the scene taking pictures to aid the investigation.

