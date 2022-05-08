Election signs for Liberal candidate vandalized in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Several signs belonging to an Ontario Liberal Party candidate in Scarborough have been vandalized.

Lawn signs promoting Mitzie Hunter, the incumbent Liberal candidate for Scarborough—Guildwood have been marked with graffiti in two locations.

Hunter told the media a “concerned resident” reported the signs to her office. The graffiti includes words like “racist” and “fascist” on her signs.

“I have never had signs defaced in this cowardly, disgusting way,” she said.

Police said signs along Ellesmere Road and at the Kingston and Galloway roads intersection were vandalized. Police received a call around 1:10 p.m. for mischief.

The Liberal candidate estimated that around 15 signs were defaced with graffiti.

The force said it is not declaring the incident hate-motivated and that officers were on the scene taking pictures to aid the investigation.