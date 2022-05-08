Victim of assault that took place in March dies: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have upgraded a March assault investigation to homicide after the victim passed away in hospital.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers responded to an assault call in the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue on March 11.

Police said that an altercation took place and, as a result, a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested the same day. Pal Pintyi was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in March.

On May 6, almost two months after the incident took place, the victim was pronounced dead in hospital. Police named him as Robert Racz of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the Toronto homicide unit has taken over the investigation and that charges will be upgraded “at a later date.”