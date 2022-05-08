Menu

Crime

Victim of assault that took place in March dies: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 12:22 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have upgraded a March assault investigation to homicide after the victim passed away in hospital.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers responded to an assault call in the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue on March 11.

Police said that an altercation took place and, as a result, a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested the same day. Pal Pintyi was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in March.

Read more: Toronto assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

On May 6, almost two months after the incident took place, the victim was pronounced dead in hospital. Police named him as Robert Racz of Toronto.

Police said the Toronto homicide unit has taken over the investigation and that charges will be upgraded “at a later date.”

