Impaired driver crashes into police vehicle, then restaurant: West Kelowna RCMP

An impaired driver is likely facing charges says the West Kelowna RCMP after he smashed into a police vehicle, then crashed wheels-deep into a restaurant.

The incident happened overnight, just before 1 a.m., at Main Street and Hoskins Road.

According to police, an officer in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe was struck by a Dodge Durango that ran a stop sign. After hitting the police vehicle, the Dodge then crashed into a Subway restaurant located along the 2400 block of Main Street.

The marked Tahoe sustained significant front-end damage. The officer suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to hospital, and later released.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said they are grateful the officer wasn’t seriously injured “as this collision could have been much more serious.”

The Subway store sustained significant damage, as the Dodge crashed through the front of the business before coming to a stop.

Lobb said the 30-year-old male driver was arrested for impaired driving and released to appear in court at a later date.

Lobb added a 20-year-old male passenger travelling in the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Impaired driving puts people and property at risk and is 100 per cent preventable,” said Lobb, adding the investigation is ongoing.

“The Kelowna RCMP reminds our community to always plan ahead and arrange a safe ride.”

